Great Learnings launches new logo representing brand's 'guided growth' philosophy

Speaking on the launch of the new logo, Mohan Lakhamraju, CEO Great Learning said, “Our experience has shown that mentorship and guidance are pivotal to the success of an individual’s learning journey. It is this personalized attention and mentorship that has differentiated Great Learning and helped establish it as the most trusted edtech company in our space and enabled us to positively impact the careers and lives of our learners. Our new logo represents our continued commitment to helping our learners power ahead in their careers through our guided learning approach."