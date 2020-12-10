CRED launches CRED Pay for instant, one-click payments on credit cards

CRED Pay enables brands to create a direct-to-consumer channel by offering them an instant payment experience on their platforms, reducing their dependence on other avenues to sell products and services. Using CRED coins as an incentive for CRED members also helps brands save up on additional advertising costs that they would otherwise bear on traditional pay per click models. It also helps emerging brands access and engage high-spending CRED members who have a high lifetime value and drive the majority of consumption on most platforms. For established brands, CRED Pay helps increase ticket sizes by enabling seamless payments on credit cards. The 30 merchants who participated in the program - including The Man Company, Man Matters, Epigamia, Damensch, and Vahdam Teas - found that the CRED members, on average, spend 40% more than the average consumer when shopping online. Over the next two months, CRED Pay will be rolled out on Big Basket, Dineout, and ixigo among others.