CRED launches its own travel platform, CRED escapes

CRED, a high-trust platform of consumers, merchants unveiled on March 13th, 2023, CRED escapes - a curated travel platform where members can discover and book luxury and premium stays with exclusive privileges, across 50+ domestic and international destinations. Handpicked curation features premium properties (CRED Select) with additional perks and experiences for CRED members.
The platform also offers brand and hospitality partners access to CRED members - who are a part of the top 1% of creditworthy and trustworthy users in India. Travel and property partners will be able to create discovery and engagement constructs and build immersive experiences, one that showcases the best of their properties.
Abhay Pruthi, CRED: “CRED escapes builds on the promise of CRED - creating a frictionless, rewarding experience, designed to delight, for our members and partners. From handpicked stays, exclusive perks & privileges, and an effortless travel experience - CRED members will be inspired to find their bespoke getaway on CRED escapes. Brand partners can leverage features like virtual stories to deepen engagement with members.”
CRED escapes features properties and destinations curated thematically like beach; luxury; city escapes; adventure; private villas to niche options like pet friendly; tree houses; houseboats. Members will get CRED extras which are add-ons for CRED members only like complimentary airport transfers; candlelit dinners; room upgrade; entry access to tourist sites and more. Aesthetic visuals, destination videos and property views will inspire members to select their getaway.
Talking about their partnership with CRED, Vishal Vincent Tony of Ayatana Hospitalities said, “CRED escapes is designed for the discerning traveller seeking elevated travel experience. An eclectic curation with member exclusive perks makes CRED escapes the perfect partner to collaborate with. As CRED escapes scales, along with CRED we will create content led engagement constructs to deepen our connect with CRED members.”
Key features:
Virtual stories, immersive design and visual aesthetics - destination and property videos curated and shot by seasoned travellers, to inspire the explorer in you
Access to CRED Select - a collection of bespoke opulent properties, a favourite among CRED members (the top 1% of the country). These premier picks house the best of restaurants and provide unforgettable experiences
CRED Extras - member-only perks like tailor-made rewards, cashbacks, and inclusions such as complimentary cake, wine and spa vouchers
Effortless planning - choose from a handpicked selection of high-rated hotels across domestic and international destinations, curated through themes and destinations
Members can book directly on the app and unlock exclusive privileges and prices using CRED coins. The platform offers value to partners and brands by providing them access to a community whose ticket size for purchases is higher, thereby increasing their lifetime value to brands.