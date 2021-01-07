CRED's year-end newsletter focuses on new launches, brand collaborations

The newsletter also mentions the 'Download Cred' campaign, which featured an array of Bollywood celebrities.
2020 would have been a lot more comfortable if we could treat ourselves to a shopping spree of exclusive brands with unbelievable offers at a store of our choice. CRED's latest newsletter steers users in this direction - reminding them of the benefits of using the app and the new features it has introduced.
In 2020, CRED launched CRED RentPay, which allows users to pay their monthly rent with their credit cards, directly from the CRED app. CRED Cash was also introduced as a fully digital credit without tedious application and verification processes.
It also introduced CRED Store, which curated products and experiences that members can buy using cash and CRED coins. CRED Rewards was introduced to encourage users to interact with brands and earn rewards.
In 2020, CRED was also the official partner of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The newsletter mentions that members who paid credit card bills through CRED during CRED Power Play - the Most Rewarding Overs - won assured cashback, with one person winning 100 per cent cashback on his payment. It was during the IPL that the 'Download CRED' ads were launched.
The newsletter also highlighted the charitable causes that CRED users can contribute to, with their 'CRED coins'. 60,700 members spent 5.16 crore coins to contribute 321,000 masks and protect over 500,000 frontline professionals (healthcare, MHWs, ASHA Workers and pharmacists) in the battle against COVID-19.
In 2020, CRED members got opportunities to explore and experience, from the comfort of their homes. To move outside four walls that surround you, CRED came up with staycation offers that extended to destinations like Goa, Coorg, Maldives, Udaipur, etc., for a little change in pace.
In 2020, the number of brands and rewards that CRED partnered with came up to 421. This included electronics brands like OnePlus, Motorola, Poco, Noise, home solutions brands like Syan and Sysk, and apparel brands such as CR7, Ajio, Steve Madden and Wrogn. The rewards also covered beauty and wellness brands like Lakme, Truefitt & Hill, Urban Company as well as Olay and Herbal Essences.