CREX onboards Harmanpreet Kaur as new brand ambassador

CREX, a cricket analysis platform, announced Team India's women cricket team captain, Harmanpreet Kaur as its new brand ambassador. Joining Shikhar Dhawan, the two players will help the platform reach a wider audience, from casual fans to serious cricket followers.

Founded in 2017, CREX is a cricket platform offering ball-by-ball commentary, scores, fixtures, rankings, news, and stats across all formats. The app serves millions of users globally and focuses on community engagement and simplified insights for all levels of cricket fans.

Speaking about the development, Harmanpreet Kaur said, “I am thrilled to partner with CREX, a platform that shares my passion for cricket and is actively working to elevate the women's game. It's inspiring to see CREX's commitment to bridging the visibility gap in sports and encouraging young girls to chase their cricketing dreams. I look forward to connecting with fans and contributing to the growth of this beautiful game for everyone."

Rajat Vallabh, chief strategy officer, CREX, said, "CREX has signed Harmanpreet Kaur, the captain of the Indian Women's Cricket Team, as its brand ambassador. This campaign is a step towards building more support for women's cricket, helping it grow, gain more fans, and get the recognition it deserves, just like men's cricket. Let's celebrate and cheer for our women in sports!"