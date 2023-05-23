Cricbuzz teams up with Decathlon during ongoing T20 League

The partnership aims to provide an exciting offer to cricket fans to support their favourite team by donning a brand-new jersey and dominating fantasy cricket leagues.
Cricbuzz, the cricket content destination, has partnered with Decathlon, the world's largest sporting goods retailer, during the ongoing T20 League. The partnership aims to provide a thrilling experience to all cricket enthusiasts with an exciting offer to support their favourite team by donning a brand-new jersey and dominating fantasy cricket leagues.
If a user is an avid cricket fan, now is the perfect time to download the Cricbuzz app and subscribe to Cricbuzz Plus. With this exclusive partnership, enthusiasts can get a 20% discount on FLX jerseys from Decathlon and access to the Cricbuzz Fantasy Handbook, a comprehensive guide to help dominate the fantasy cricket leagues and achieve those big wins.
Alternatively, users can walk into any Decathlon store, scan the QR code and subscribe to Cricbuzz Plus to get the same benefits.
"As T20 League returns home to India, we are thrilled to partner with Decathlon to provide cricket fans with a chance to win big and cheer for their team from the stadium," said Pankaj Chhaparwal, CEO of Cricbuzz. "We are confident that our users will find immense value in this partnership."
On the collaboration, Sarun Chandran, Brand Director - FLX, Decathlon, said, "Cricket is nothing short of a religion in India, and it binds the whole nation in an unbreakable bond simmering with love and major fan following. At Decathlon, we are committed to democratizing sports for everyone with our high-quality products. The collaboration with Cricbuzz for the ongoing cricket league, one of the largest cricket fests in India, is another addition to our efforts towards engaging with cricket fans, enthusiasts, supporters, and players across the globe. Each person who discovers their love for sports with Decathlon is a win for us, and by working together with Cricbuzz, we hope to inspire a greater audience with the true essence of the game."
Overall, this partnership promises to be a game-changer for all cricket enthusiasts, offering an all-encompassing experience that includes merchandising, fantasy leagues, and more.