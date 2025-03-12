Crocs now available on Swiggy Instamart for 10-minute delivery

Swiggy Instamart, a quick commerce platform, has partnered with the Apparel Group to bring the global footwear brand Crocs to consumers in just 10 minutes. Crocs shoes are now available on a quick commerce platform in India, providing instant access to styles like the Classic Clog and Classic Sandal in Mumbai, Bangalore, Delhi, and Gurgaon.

Speaking about the addition of Crocs shoes, Amitesh Jha, CEO of Swiggy Instamart, said, “At Swiggy Instamart, we’re constantly seeking new ways to bring customers the products they love, faster than ever, across all categories. We’re excited to introduce a globally recognised brand like Crocs to quick commerce, further strengthening Swiggy Instamart’s focus on fashion and lifestyle offerings. With Holi and the summer break just around the corner, it’s the perfect time to provide customers with a seamless shopping experience for all their footwear needs.”

Building on this exciting announcement, Adrian Holloway, senior vice president and general manager, ROW, at Crocs, said, “At Crocs, we are always exploring innovative ways to engage with our consumers and enhance accessibility to our iconic footwear. We’re thrilled that through Apparel Group’s partnership with Swiggy Instamart, shoppers in Mumbai, Bangalore, Delhi, and Gurgaon will be able to get Crocs’ most popular and iconic silhouettes like the Classic Clog and Classic Sandal within minutes. Timed perfectly for Holi and the upcoming summer season, this service redefines convenience, making it easier than ever to step into style.”

Abhishek Bajpai, CEO, Apparel Group India, added, "We are excited to partner with Swiggy Instamart to offer quick delivery to our customers, marking our brand’s first-ever foray into quick-commerce. With the quick-commerce industry booming in India, we are confident that this partnership will enable us to serve our customers faster and more efficiently. As we approach the Holi and summer season, we’re delighted to bring the best in fashion footwear directly to their doorstep, ensuring they stay stylish and ready for the season ahead”

From March 2025, select Crocs shoes will be available for immediate delivery in Mumbai, Bangalore, Delhi, and Gurgaon, with plans to expand soon. Customers can access a range of Crocs styles and sizes for quick delivery.