Crocs onboards Rashmika Mandanna as global ambassador

Crocs announced the appointment of Bollywood actor Rashmika Mandanna as its global ambassador from India. The partnership aims to strengthen its presence across regions. The collaboration launches with “Your Crocs. Your Story. Your World.” campaign, aimed at promoting the Classics collection and Jibbitz charms as everyday fashion items. The campaign also targets growth in new markets.

The film uses CGI and visual effects to showcase her daily life, highlighting Crocs and Jibbit charms as tools for personal expression. It presents different settings from her professional and personal life, aiming to promote the charms as customisable style accessories.



“Crocs has always been a brand I’ve felt connected to — I love the fun colors, quirky silhouettes, and the unapologetic individuality they stand for.” said Rashmika Mandanna. “If you know me, you know I never shy away from expressing myself. Whether it’s my love for K-pop, Korean snacks, or sunflowers — I wear my heart on my sleeve. With Crocs and Jibbitz™, I get to bring that side of me to life and create something that’s completely my own. I’m so excited for my fans across India to experience the ‘Your Crocs. Your Story. Your World.’ campaign and discover how they can express their own unique style with Crocs.”

Yann Le Bozec, head of Crocs international marketing, shared, “Rashmika embodies everything Crocs stands for—authenticity, confidence, and personal expression. Her incredible reach across India, especially among young audiences, makes her the perfect ambassador to amplify our connection with the local consumer. With Rashmika leading our campaign, we’re excited to inspire a new generation to celebrate their individuality with Crocs.”

Sharing his thoughts, Akshat Gupt, CCO and co-founder, Kulfi Collective, said: “Crocs has always been about self-expression. Through this campaign, we wanted to elevate Jibbitz as a storytelling device—one that visually captures how our experiences shape us. It’s about owning your world, your way, and Rashmika brings this to life beautifully.”

Crocs India has rolled out a 360-degree campaign across digital, social, retail, and brand experiences. The campaign introduces new styles like the Bae Clog and new colours in Classics and Crush, including Mystic Purple and Daylily. The products are available at select Crocs stores across India and online at crocs.in and Myntra.