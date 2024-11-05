Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals' products eye high-intent buyers

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals, an Indian electrical equipment company, has launched its new Ameo Pro Mixer Grinder, accompanied by a vibrant campaign featuring Bollywood actor Genelia Deshmukh.

This celebrity-driven social media campaign showcases the Ameo Pro Mixer Grinder’s innovative design, highlighting its role in enabling consumers to create delicious meals effortlessly. Joining Genelia are renowned Indian chefs Natasha Gandhi, Guntas Sethi, and Saloni Kukreja, alongside TV personalities Disha Parmar Vaidya, Kishwer Merchant, and Rimpa Roy, collectively unveiling the 'Secret of Fine Taste' with Crompton’s mixer grinders.

To maximise visibility during the festive season, Crompton invested heavily in promotional efforts. Pragya Bijalwan, CMO, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals, shares that the brand's focus has been on two main areas: festive season products and winter solutions. The campaign’s emphasis on kitchen appliances, especially the Ameo Pro Mixer Grinder, spotlighted its fine grinding capabilities.

Discussing Crompton’s advertising and marketing expenditure during the festive season, Bijalwan explains, “We prioritise key regions according to specific festivals, focussing on markets where these celebrations are significant. For example, we started with Durga Puja in the east and targeted key markets for Diwali. Our primary channels include digital platforms, influencer marketing, and e-commerce, ensuring a robust presence in both search and display ads to capture high-intent consumers.”

Recognising the importance of regional markets, the brand also prioritises targeted advertising. “West Bengal is a salient market for us. So, we are also present in key Bengali channels for advertising,” Bijalwan notes, bolstering the brand’s tailored outreach to connect more effectively with local audiences.

She also adds that the brand’s campaigns are primarily centred on kitchen appliances during the festive season, with social media serving as one of the leading channels for promotion.

“Genelia is a celebrity who resonates with younger audiences through her engaging and relatable content. In addition to this, we hold a strong position in the water heater category. We are also concentrating on it as winter is almost here,” Bijalwan says.

"We maintain a robust market presence in this category and have consistently been market leaders in certain segments for the fourth consecutive year," she adds.

In discussing the water heater category, Bijalwan reveals that the brand is set to launch an advertising campaign that will introduce a distinctive conversation previously unseen in the industry, yet one that is impactful.

“While I can’t reveal the details yet, it will be impactful and consumer-focussed, targeting high-intent audiences through digital platforms such as Google, Meta, and Quora."

The company has also adapted to the rapid rise of quick-commerce platforms. Bijalwan says that the brand has a strong presence on quick-commerce platforms in important regions. It also emerged as a crucial channel for it during the festive season.

“Our Ameo mixer grinders will also be available on q-comm in the coming months. Southern and eastern India are key markets for our mixer grinders,” she says.

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals is also leveraging Connected TV (CTV) to expand its advertising reach. “CTV holds enormous importance for us as it provides substantial consumer engagement and focus. Our CTV initiatives for products such as fans and water heaters have yielded impressive outcomes,” Bijalwan says.

The new water heater campaign of the company will also leverage CTV to convey powerful messages, she adds.

Looking ahead, she hinted at future plans, saying, “We’re working on campaigns for water heaters and also planning for next year with initiatives involving fans and air coolers for summer already. We will deliver fresh and innovative campaigns targeting high-intent consumers.”