Cross-channel marketing strategies boost conversion rates by up to 31%: CleverTap Report

The report has looked at more than 600 businesses across the globe and examined factors that could influence or shape the omni-channel strategy such as business growth stage, geographical nuances, industry dynamics, customer lifestyle milestones, and user retention. The cross-channel strategy of a business involves selecting the right number of channels and the right mix - depending on the stage of growth the business will be in at any given point in time and where the customer is in their lifecycle. A key indicator of the stage of growth a company is at is the number of monthly active users. It is observed that businesses witness up to 49% increase in conversion rates by using four or more channels as part of their omni-channel strategies.