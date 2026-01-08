Crunchyroll collaborates with Shubman Gill

Crunchyroll, the global destination for anime, has teamed up with Indian cricketer Shubman Gill as the platform continues to build momentum around anime’s growing presence in India. The association reflects a broader cultural shift, with anime increasingly becoming part of mainstream entertainment conversations across the country.

As anime gains traction among India’s Gen Z and millennial audiences, the collaboration highlights the natural overlap between two passion-driven worlds — cricket and anime. Beyond streaming, anime today is expanding its reach through theatrical releases, gaming, and music, connecting with fans across multiple touchpoints beyond just the screen.

Gill’s association with Crunchyroll brings together one of India’s most recognisable young sports figures with a platform that is expanding anime’s cultural footprint in the country, helping introduce the medium to new audiences beyond the core fanbase.

“Whether it’s on the field or on screen, both cricket and anime celebrate dedication and perseverance. Partnering with Shubman Gill gives us a great opportunity to connect with a growing anime fanbase who want to explore the world of anime”, said Akshat Sahu, vice president, GTM & partnerships marketing, APAC & MENA, Crunchyroll.

Sharing his thoughts, Shubman Gill said, “I’m new to the anime world, and as a sportsperson, I could instantly relate to how both the worlds converge on the lines of passion, discipline, and moments that decide everything. Anime fans and cricket fans are very much emotionally invested, analytical, and passionate about victories. So, just like it is on the field, in the anime world also, your instinct and conviction take the lead. This association with Crunchyroll is the start of newer possibilities to engage with fans and explore anime storytelling in a fun way.”

Through this association, Crunchyroll and Shubman Gill will collaborate across fan-focused initiatives and cultural moments that reflect anime’s expanding footprint in India. The initiative reinforces Crunchyroll’s ongoing efforts to support anime culture locally by aligning with interests and communities that already hold strong cultural relevance.

Crunchyroll offers over 850 anime titles globally, including more than 130 titles dubbed in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Subscription plans in India start at INR 79/month, giving fans access to the world’s largest dedicated anime library