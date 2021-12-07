Cultbike.fit looks out for procrastinators to become its chief excuse officer

Currently served by stand-up comedian Atul Khatri, the new ‘CEO’ will be paid Rs 1 lakh for three months.
Who would be the ideal target audience for the fitness industry? Is it the highly motivated fitness freaks, who wake up before the sun rises everyday to ensure they complete their 10k steps? Or, those who remain ignorant about the latest fitness fads and yet manage to stay fit through a disciplined life?
I think it would be the procrastinators as they have a fitness goal in mind, but only lack the motivation. Cultbike.fit, a leading fitness bike brand, targets this group in its latest campaign and gives them a chance to become the next ‘chief excuse officer’.
Mohit Ahuja, marketing director at Cultbike.fit, said, “Procrastinators plague fitness as a category, yet they form the most significant part of the industry’s target audience. Loads of traditional brands have tried to make this group fall in love with fitness, but failed.”
“We’re doing things differently. We’re not selling an idea of a well-toned body, but rather the concept of consumable and engaging fitness content that encourages the procrastinator in you to hop on to the fitness bandwagon. The chief excuse officer campaign shows our intent in this direction.”
The campaign aims to spur fitness goals amongst the Indian youth. The brand has roped in stand-up comedian Atul Khatri to commence the campaign. Playing the protagonist in a digital film, he will pass on the baton of chief excuse officer to the next person voted by the public.
The new chief excuse officer will be paid Rs 1 lakh for three months, as prize money. Cultbike.fit, which has recently been acquired by Cult.fit, intends to change the landscape of the fitness industry by bringing forth campaigns that motivate the masses to adapt to a healthy lifestyle. The main objective is to eradicate unhealthy lifestyle habits and motivate people to live healthier and happier lives.
Cultbike.fit wants to bring home a convenient workout experience for those who prefer to work out at home. The Cultbike provides an indoor cycling experience, helping people to work on their bodies and mind in their comfort zone.
The campaign aims to educate and spread awareness amongst the masses about the need for fitness, and give the much-needed push to those who do not consistently focus on their health and wellness.
