Cult.fit and HRX partners to launch HRX Gym in Bengaluru

Bollywood Superstar and founder of HRX, Hrithik Roshan, shares, “HRX Gyms in collaboration with cult.fit is yet another step towards strengthening our mission of empowering fellow Indians to live a fitter lifestyle. These Gyms are created for both first-time gym goers as well as workout enthusiasts, complete with cult.fit certified trainers, quality equipment, dynamic space and fitness challenges to provide a highly engaging experience. I'm thrilled to embark on this journey with our very first Gym opening its door in Bangalore and look forward to reaching many more parts of the country through this initiative. I hope HRX Gyms will serve as a safe space for our fitness community."