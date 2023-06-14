Cult.fit and HRX partners to launch HRX Gym in Bengaluru

With high-quality equipment and cult.fit certified trainers, HRX Gym will elevate gym users’ fitness routine.
HRX, and cult.fit, the country's leading fitness chain, announced a strategic collaboration to launch HRX Gyms today. The first HRX Gym opened its doors on June 9, 2023, in JP Nagar, Bangalore. HRX gyms are designed to provide unparalleled value and high-quality workouts to engage more Indians in their fitness journey.
HRX and cult.fit intend to leverage their synergies to expand the brand and launch a chain of HRX Gyms across major cities, including Mumbai, Hyderabad, Delhi and Bangalore, in the coming year. The objective is to create a network of high-quality neighbourhood gyms that enhance the quintessential gym experience.
Featuring cult.fit's accredited trainers, top-notch equipment, a vibrant environment, and exciting fitness challenges curated by Hrithik's esteemed training team, the new gym promises an immersive experience for both individuals embarking on their fitness journey and dedicated workout enthusiasts. With a focus on fostering engagement, the facility empowers individuals to achieve their fitness aspirations effectively.
Bollywood Superstar and founder of HRX, Hrithik Roshan, shares, “HRX Gyms in collaboration with cult.fit is yet another step towards strengthening our mission of empowering fellow Indians to live a fitter lifestyle. These Gyms are created for both first-time gym goers as well as workout enthusiasts, complete with cult.fit certified trainers, quality equipment, dynamic space and fitness challenges to provide a highly engaging experience. I'm thrilled to embark on this journey with our very first Gym opening its door in Bangalore and look forward to reaching many more parts of the country through this initiative. I hope HRX Gyms will serve as a safe space for our fitness community."
Commenting on the association, Naresh Krishnaswamy, head of Cult.fit said "cult.fit and HRX have a shared passion and vision to get Indians to embrace fitness and be their best versions. With the launch of HRX Gym, we are strengthening our long-standing relationship with fitness icon Hrithik and combining HRX's fitness philosophy with cult. fit's proven delivery of quality fitness experiences and services. We look forward to expanding our footprint across major cities in India and empowering both beginners and fitness enthusiasts to reach their full potential."
Customers can buy a membership for the HRX gyms through cultpass on the cult.fit app.