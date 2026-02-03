Curativity partners with gimmefy AI to launch ‘Cracker’ marketing tool in India

Curativity has announced the launch of Cracker, a marketing AI tool developed in partnership with global marketing AI platform gimmefy. The tool has been adapted for the Indian market with training across eight Indian languages, along with local cultural inputs and India-focused image and video outputs.

Cracker is positioned as a tool for brand and creative teams, supporting tasks such as strategy development, marketing research, brief writing, campaign ideation and social media planning.

The tool is powered by gimmefy’s proprietary system, which uses multiple large language models trained across a wide range of marketing use cases. Curativity stated that the Indian version of Cracker has been customised to reflect local market nuances and communication contexts.

Speaking on the launch, Virat Tandon, co-founder, Curativity, said: “From day one, our vision at Curativity is to build a connected ecosystem of human talent and a suite of curated tools to power marketing with the best resources across skills, channels, formats and tech. We want to create an ecosystem of tools that support brand strategy and creativity in a way that feels intuitive and human. Cracker is one important part of that vision, helping brands unlock sharper ideas without losing their creative soul.”

Amer Jaleel, co-founder of Curativity, said: “Today’s marketer is a creative person first and Cracker was built to energise this creative process. Marketers have imagination, but limited time and resources. Cracker is designed to accelerate and aid the ‘Ideation process’, helping teams explore more routes, sharpen their thinking, and generate campaign-ready outputs that are culturally aware and strategically grounded. It’s like replacing your traditional agency partner with Cracker in the room. A ping-ponging blitzkrieg of ideas that’s productive and satisfying before handing over for final creative output!”

Cracker is powered by gimmefy AI, which is currently used by marketing teams across global enterprises. The partnership marks gimmefy’s deeper entry into the Indian market through localisation and regional training.

Shalu Wasu, founder of gimmefy, said: “AI is at its best when it amplifies the strengths of marketers, not when it pretends to replace them. What excites us about partnering with Curativity is their clear understanding that AI should enable better thinking, not shortcut it. Cracker reflects that philosophy by using AI to support smarter, more intentional creative decisions.”

Curativity said the launch of Cracker is part of its broader focus on responsible AI adoption, with plans to build additional tools aimed at addressing practical challenges faced by brands and agencies.