Cure.fit announces the launch of ready-to-eat meals

India’s leading integrated health and wellness platform, cure.fit, announces the launch of its Ready-to-Eat products under its healthy food delivery vertical—eat.fit. This range of products includes an offering of healthy easy-to-prepare food options that claim to be 100 per cent safe and free of chemicals.
The ready-to-eat products are priced between Rs. 100 to Rs. 150, are available for ordering in Bangalore, Delhi and Hyderabad via the cure.fit app or on Swiggy and Zomato. While currently the two variants being launched are Rajma Masala and Dal Makhani, eat.fit plans to expand its range in the next six to nine months to include around 13 varieties.
In fulfillment of its promise to always maintain a high bar on health, these products are free of chemical preservatives, artificial colours or flavours, and trans fat. The ambient nature of the products coupled with a long shelf life of 12 months make them easy to store and stock as well. Retort technology, which is used to manufacture them, ensures that the ingredients do not lose their freshness.
These products have been manufactured in conjunction with Tasty Bites—one of the pioneers in the ready-to-eat category who have also been credited with launching it in 1987 in India.
The products are being made in their state-of-the-art factory in Pune from where they are shipped to other eat.fit locations and have been developed using their rich expertise and insights coupled with an active feedback seeking mechanism we have with our customers.
Speaking on the launch of this new offering, Ankit Nagori, co-founder, cure.fit, said: “Today convenience is highly prized as people are hard pressed for time. However, it is also important to never compromise on the food we consume. As a consumer-first health brand, eat.fit seeks to constantly develop new offerings that are not only healthy and convenient for our customers but are also packed with flavour. Our Ready-to-Eat products are specifically designed to deliver on this. With this range of food, we hope to gain greater acceptance and household penetration, especially at a time when home-cooking is at the forefront.”