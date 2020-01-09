'Custom-made' FMCG products?

He opines that these start-ups are playing a niche game and are unlikely to have huge numbers - at least, not in the near future. He emphasises that data collection plays a key role in product development. "Information on specific things people want and in some cases that they don’t, works quite well here. This will be an on-going thing where the products become that much more interesting with each customer's choice. Data would also help pricing, where you see how much are people willing to pay for what ingredients or just for that name on the bottle. This certainly is taking personalisation to a new level, especially when it comes to FMCG as that's a sector that hasn’t seen personalisation much," says Wadhwa.