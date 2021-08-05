“Working at Unilever prepared me for the challenges of the startup world”: Apratim Majumder, MyGlamm

“There are 3 things that I feel are happening. Firstly, with video calls being the norm, what's interesting is that a whole lot of make-up options are available online in the form of filters. Secondly, women are using lighting to advantage. So it’s not just about the light available in an office. Thirdly, because of the video calls, the mirror is right in front of them all the time. So it’s no more a quick look into the handy mirror in the elevator or a peek into the restroom. The mirror is in front of them all the time, where they can see themselves,” he concludes.