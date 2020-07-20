"Customers prefer taste over health in snacking": Harsh Mariwala, Marico

Paul began the discussion by asking Mariwala about the beginning of his career – in 1971, when he joined the Bombay Oil Industries. Mariwala told the audience that he did his graduation from Sydenham college in Mumbai (then Bombay).

He originally wanted to study further, but did not get admission in IIM Ahmedabad, IIM Calcutta, or Bajaj Institute of Management. He recalls his family business, which had its office in the middle of the chaotic Masjid Bandar market.