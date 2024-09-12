D2C Pro secures marketplace management mandate for SEREKO

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Since starting the mandate a few months ago, D2C Pro has increased SEREKO’s sales by 41X and product sessions by 12X.
D2C Pro, an e-commerce and marketplace solutions vertical powered by Team Pumpkin, announced that it has been awarded the marketplace management mandate for SEREKO, a psychodermatology Skincare brand.
Malvika Jain, founder and CEO of SEREKO, expresses her excitement saying, “Our goal was to revolutionise skincare by integrating mental well-being, and seeing it take off so successfully has been truly rewarding. The results we’ve seen so far are just the beginning, and we’re excited to continue this journey, and redefine beauty standards with our innovative approach and D2C Pro’s expertise”
“We are thrilled to partner with SEREKO, a true innovator in the field of psychodermatology,” says Shubham Shrivastav, AVP, D2C Pro. “It’s amazing to see how their unique approach to blending skincare with wellness and their emphasis on the mantra “Mind First Skincare” is resonating so well with people. Our team has loved working on this project and has already yielded impressive results. We’re looking forward to continuing this journey and helping SEREKO shine even brighter in the marketplace.”