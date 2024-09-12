D2C Pro secures marketplace management mandate for SEREKO

“We are thrilled to partner with SEREKO, a true innovator in the field of psychodermatology,” says Shubham Shrivastav, AVP, D2C Pro. “It’s amazing to see how their unique approach to blending skincare with wellness and their emphasis on the mantra “Mind First Skincare” is resonating so well with people. Our team has loved working on this project and has already yielded impressive results. We’re looking forward to continuing this journey and helping SEREKO shine even brighter in the marketplace.”