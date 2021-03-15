Dabur & Anugrah Madison aid COVID warriors with Dabur Nasal Drops

The Khul Kar Jiyo, Surakshit Raho campaign focused on policemen, security forces, watchmen, security guards and newspaper vendors working late nights in New Delhi.
Anugrah Madison, a unit of Madison World specializing in rural outreach assisted Dabur to initiate the safety of COVID warriors against breathing congestion this winter. The Khul Kar Jiyo, Surakshit Raho campaign focused on policemen, security forces, watchmen, security guards and newspaper vendors working late nights in New Delhi. With a mobile set up, the team traversed through prominent routes of New Delhi and sampled the Nasal Drops between 10 pm to 7 am.
To promote Dabur Ayurvedic Nasal Drops, a specially focused campaign to express gratitude to the night shift police personal and security guards were conducted across Delhi NCR as the terrain records minimum temperature in winters every year. The campaign van was inaugurated by Station House Officer of Deshbandhu Gupta Road Police Station which added weightage to the entire initiative. The campaign was conducted in New Delhi, Noida and Ghaziabad, focusing on night shift Police, Security Staff, Watchmen, Security Guards and Newspaper vendors.
Speaking about the initiative Dr. Durga Prasad, GM - Marketing, Ethical Portfolio, Dabur India Limited said “Dabur Nasal Drops (spray format) combines the rich experience of Dabur with the therapeutic benefits of Shadbindu Tail, Anu Tail and Badam Tail. The Shadbindu Tail is believed to have a cleansing action on nasal sinuses, Anu Tail possesses nourishing properties and is beneficial for healthy body parts above the neck level. Badam Tail has antioxidants and help soothe inflammations. It is useful in cold, headaches to cold and nasal dryness in extreme cold seasons. The brand acknowledges people’s beliefs and contributes to their faith by doing their bit towards building a healthier community. Anugrah Madison and Dabur continue to collaborate in ventures that work towards the growth of brand and community”
Sunny Vohra, CEO, Madison Turnt & Anugrah Madison says, “The ongoing corona virus pandemic combined with the Delhi winters takes a lot of planning and team effort to executive an on-ground campaign of this scale with safety and precaution. We’re proud of the way the team planned and executed the Dabur Nasal Drops campaign.”