Dabur & Anugrah Madison aid COVID warriors with Dabur Nasal Drops

Speaking about the initiative Dr. Durga Prasad, GM - Marketing, Ethical Portfolio, Dabur India Limited said “Dabur Nasal Drops (spray format) combines the rich experience of Dabur with the therapeutic benefits of Shadbindu Tail, Anu Tail and Badam Tail. The Shadbindu Tail is believed to have a cleansing action on nasal sinuses, Anu Tail possesses nourishing properties and is beneficial for healthy body parts above the neck level. Badam Tail has antioxidants and help soothe inflammations. It is useful in cold, headaches to cold and nasal dryness in extreme cold seasons. The brand acknowledges people’s beliefs and contributes to their faith by doing their bit towards building a healthier community. Anugrah Madison and Dabur continue to collaborate in ventures that work towards the growth of brand and community”