Dabur, Colgate refresh age-old ‘oil pulling’ practice for new launches, take Ayurveda route to mouthwashing

Its English name ‘Oil Pulling’ reflects the practice and desired outcome. Increased focus on hygiene and natural wellness due to COVID might have breathed new life into the practice. In July last year, Bollywood star Anushka Sharma mentioned oil-pulling as a daily ritual in an Instagram post. And more recently, Colgate Palmolive and Dabur, two of the top FMCG companies started showing interest. Both the companies launched their upcycled versions of the ‘oil’ to be used in the ‘pulling’.