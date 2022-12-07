Dabur enters into feminine hygiene market

The new product launched on the e-commerce platform Flipkart.
Dabur India Ltd. announced its entry into the women’s personal hygiene space with the launch of ‘Fem Ultra Care Sanitary Napkins’.
This e-commerce exclusive launch, will further strengthen brand Fem’s presence in the personal care market in India, and it is launched on the homegrown e-commerce platform Flipkart.
Announcing the launch, Dabur India Ltd business head-ecommerce and modern trade, Smerth Khanna said: “The world around us is evolving at a fast pace. As a women-centric brand, Fem understands the specific needs of women, and has been constantly innovating and expanding our product range to meet the emerging and unmet needs of our consumers. With the launch of Fem Ultra Care Sanitary Napkins, we are addressing an unmet consumer need for a superior feminine hygiene product at a pocket-friendly price. These ultra-soft and super absorbent sanitary pads come with a unique proposition of 5-in-1 Total Period Care.”
“In our journey to offer the best possible solution for an uncompromised product, we were assisted by the team of Flipkart with important dipstick surveys and data points to decode the current market and demand proposition. We are highly confident of the Fem Sanitary pads launch,” Khanna added.
“We at Flipkart believe that Feminine Care is of utmost importance to every woman and our endeavor is to make feminine care accessible and affordable to them. We are delighted to onboard Dabur’s newest offering ‘FEM Ultra Care Sanitary Napkins’ on our platform. Flipkart’s wide customer base can now enjoy the benefits of increased selection of personal care and hygiene with Dabur’s offering.” Flipkart senior director-consumables (FMCG), general merchandise and home, Kanchan Mishra said.
Dabur also announced the launch of a new social initiative to support women’s health and further empowering adolescent girls from underprivileged sections of the society. Since stigma and ignorance related to menstrual hygiene can be a serious health hazard, this social initiative ‘Swasthya Aur Suraksha’ will not only seek to raise awareness about safe menstrual health practices, but also make hygiene products accessible to adolescent girls.
Speaking on the occasion, Dabur India Ltd AGM-consumer marketing Rajat Mathur said: “This launch demonstrates Dabur’s continued commitment to providing innovative personal care products of the highest quality backed by extensive research and in-depth understanding of our consumer needs. We are confident that the new product will be immensely loved by our shoppers.”