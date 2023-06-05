Dabur forays into cooling oil category

The brand enters the cooling oil category with ‘Dabur Cool King Thanda Tel’.
Dabur India announced the launch of Dabur Cool King Thanda Tel, marking its entry into the Cooling Oil category. The new Dabur Cool King Thanda Tel has an innovative chill tube with peppermint cooling crystals it is prepared with specially selected 11 Ayurvedic herbs that are known for their benefits in relieving stress and fatigue.
"We are happy to enter the cooling hair oil category with the launch of Dabur Cool King Thanda Tel. Dabur Cool King Thanda Tel is a one-of-its kind innovative product. It has a specially designed chill tube. Inside the chill tube are peppermint cooling crystals. The peppermint cooling crystals along with the 11 Ayurvedic Herbs will deliver an unparalleled cooling experience. It also helps in providing relief from symptoms of daily mental and physical stress. We believe that our consumers will love the cooling sensation and benefits of this hair oil,” Dabur India Limited Marketing Head- Hair Care Ankur Kumar said.
Dabur Cool King Oil is available in 6 SKUs with special introductory offers: 2.5ml pack is priced at INR 1, 42ml pack is available at an introductory price of Rs. 20 (MRP Rs. 30); 87ml pack is available at an introductory price of Rs. 75 (MRP Rs. 85); 187ml is available at an introductory price of Rs. 140 (MRP Rs. 160); 270ml pack is available at an introductory price of Rs. 190 (MRP Rs. 225); 470ml pack is available at an introductory price at Rs. 310 (MRP Rs. 330)A
A new 360-degree campaign, encompassing television, print and digital media, will soon be launched to communicate the new product and its benefits. “Dabur Cool King Thanda Tel has been developed after extensive R&D, and helps in relief, relaxation, and refreshment. It is enriched with 11 Ayurvedic Herbs like Brahmi, Amla, Harad, Camphor, Kapur Kachri, GulabPhool, Baheda, Almond, Khas, Shikakai, Jabaphool which will helps relieve from headache, stress and sleeplessness,” Kumar added.