Dabur forays into face wash category

“Dabur has always bet big on e-commerce as a channel of the future. Our continuous effort has been to give our shoppers something new and exciting. The Vatika Face Wash range is our latest offering in this endeavor. It was a sheer delight to co-create this product along with Flipkart, one of our strategic partners. Both Dabur and Flipkart teams have worked closely to understand the emerging trends in the natural ingredient-based face wash category to come up with this natural range. I believe the new Vatika Face Wash will be immensely loved by our shoppers,” said Dabur India, business head e-commerce Smerth Khanna.