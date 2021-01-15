Dabur forays into Ghee category with ‘Dabur 100% Pure Cow Ghee’

“We are excited to launch ‘Dabur 100% Pure Cow Ghee’ during our flagship semi-annual Grand Orange Bag Days sale. In these uncertain times, as more and more consumers are using eCommerce channels to purchase food products, we have joined hands with Dabur to provide our consumers easy and fast access to natural and healthy products they love. This GOBD, our consumers will get a '100% guaranteed inaam' on every order along with maximum savings by shopping from the comfort and safety of their homes” said Anish Srivastava, VP-Category at Grofers.