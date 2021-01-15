Dabur forays into Ghee category with ‘Dabur 100% Pure Cow Ghee’

Dabur 100% Pure Cow Ghee will be launched exclusively on Grofers.
The world’s largest Ayurvedic products maker Dabur India today announced its foray into the Ghee Category with the launch of ‘Dabur 100% Pure Cow Ghee’, India’s first traceable Ghee. Prepared from milk sourced from indigenous cows bred in Rajasthan, Dabur 100% Pure Cow Ghee will be launched exclusively on Grofers, one of the leading e-commerce platforms, during its ‘Grand Orange Bag Days’ (GOBD) event on 16th January 2021
Announcing this Online Exclusive launch, Dabur India DGM marketing (Innovations)K. Ganapathy Subramaniam said, “Dabur is sworn to its motto of being dedicated to the Health & Well-Being of every household. We are moving forward on this mission with the launch of Dabur 100% Pure Cow Ghee. It is a natural immunity booster with antioxidant properties, improves digestion and is a good source of energy. The hygienic process of making this Ghee ensures nutrition in every spoon and it has a great taste and aroma along with danedaar texture.”
“Dabur 100% Pure Cow Ghee is our latest addition to the list of pure and healthy products that we prepare for our consumers. It was a sheer delight to work closely with Grofers team on the product since ideation to the final execution. Extremely thrilled to launch the product on Grofers GOBD Event. Dabur 100% Pure Cow Ghee will be available in a 1 LTR pack at an MRP of Rs 599.” Said Dabur India business head e-commerce Smerth Khanna.
“We are excited to launch ‘Dabur 100% Pure Cow Ghee’ during our flagship semi-annual Grand Orange Bag Days sale. In these uncertain times, as more and more consumers are using eCommerce channels to purchase food products, we have joined hands with Dabur to provide our consumers easy and fast access to natural and healthy products they love. This GOBD, our consumers will get a '100% guaranteed inaam' on every order along with maximum savings by shopping from the comfort and safety of their homes” said Anish Srivastava, VP-Category at Grofers.
Dabur India head-innovations Rajat Mathur added: “Pure Cow Ghee is traditionally known to be a source of energy and has the goodness of Vitamin A & MUFA. It consists of fat-soluble vitamins, helps maintain healthy cholesterol levels and aids healthy weight. Consumption of Pure Cow Ghee helps to improve immunity, gastrointestinal health, strengthen bones and keeps your skin glowing.”