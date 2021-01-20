Dabur launches ‘Himalayan Organic Apple Cider Vinegar’

The launch of the organic vinegar follows the success of Dabur's Himalayan Apple Cider Vinegar launched in August last year.
Dabur India announced the launch of ‘Dabur Himalayan Organic Apple Cider Vinegar’. The ‘organic certified’ product has been launched the proposition of boosting immunity. The product is an ‘organic’ version of the Dabur Himalayan Apple Cider Vinegar launched in August 2020. The product will be launched exclusively on Amazon India during the ‘ART’ event.
Announcing the launch, Dabur India’s AGM-Consumer Marketing, Rajat Mathur said: “The launch of Dabur Himalayan Organic Apple Cider Vinegar demonstrates Dabur's continued commitment to providing innovative natural products of the highest quality standards, without compromise. Apple Cider Vinegar is brewed vinegar made by fermenting the real apple juice, extracted from finest of apples from Himalayas in order to offer maximum health & wellness benefit. Dabur Himalayan Organic Apple Cider Vinegar is Organic-Certified apple cider vinegar. It is 100% pure, unfiltered, undiluted and unpasteurized Apple Cider Vinegar with genuine mother of Vinegar content.”
Apple Cider Vinegar is rich in antioxidants and has been consumed for its health benefits. It has immunity boosting benefits, helps in body metabolism, is good for digestion & also helps keep healthy weight. It can be taken every day in the morning with warm water or can be added to salads, green tea & juices. Dabur Himalayan Organic Apple Cider Vinegar comes packed in a glass bottle format making it safe to store & consume.
“With the success of Dabur Himalayan Apple Cider Vinegar launched exclusively on Amazon India during its Prime Day 2020, we had all the reasons to continue researching and co-creating with Amazon to offer our customers with yet another profoundly-researched world class product in our offerings as the ‘Dabur Himalayan Organic Apple Cider Vinegar’, staying committed to Dabur’s core ideology which is dedicated to consumer’s health and well being. What better way to begin our 2021 by launching the product that we know will be a stellar soon. The product will be available in a 500ml pack at INR 640”, said Smerth Khanna, Business Head - E-commerce, Dabur India.