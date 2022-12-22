Dabur launches ‘Odonil Gel Pocket’, a Gel-based Air Freshener infused with Essential Oils

“We are excited to launch the new air freshener “Odonil Gel Pocket” for our customers on Amazon.in. Odonil is a leading home and air freshening brand from the house of Dabur and is a preferred choice among customers when it comes to air fresheners on Amazon.in. This air care solution from Odonil will provide customers with germ protection, long-lasting gel technology, and fragrances that are infused with essential oils, for every space in the house. With this launch, we take a step further in our effort to offer our customers a vast and diverse selection, unmatched value, fast and reliable delivery, and a great shopping experience on Amazon.in,” said Amazon India director – Core Consumables, Nishant Raman.