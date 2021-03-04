Dabur launches 'plant based' shampoos under Vatika line

The product range includes Coconut Milk Extract shampoo, Moroccan Argan Oil shampoo, Red Onion Black Seed Oil shampoo and Apple Cider Vinegar shampoo.
Indian science-based Ayurveda Company Dabur India today announced the expansion of its Vatika portfolio with the launch of ‘Dabur Vatika Select’ premium range of shampoos. Dabur Vatika Select is initially available on India’s homegrown e-commerce platform Flipkart and will soon be rolled out through regular retail channels too.
The Dabur Vatika Select premium shampoo range includes four products: Coconut Milk Extract shampoo, Moroccan Argan Oil shampoo, Red Onion Black Seed Oil shampoo and Apple Cider Vinegar shampoo.
Dabur Vatika Select Coconut Milk Extract shampoo is powered with pure and natural botanicals like coconut milk extract and coconut oil, that helps strengthen hair, checks hair damage and restores hair moisture.
Dabur Vatika Select Moroccan Argan Oil shampoo is powered with pure and natural botanicals like Moroccan argan oil, which helps give strength and good health to your tresses. It restores smoothness, silkiness and also helps reduce hair loss and hair dryness. Dabur Vatika Select Red Onion Black Seed Oil shampoo is powered with pure and natural botanicals like Red Onion Oil and Black seed oil, that helps promote healthy hair, clarify blocked roots, smoother hair cuticles that make hair glossy and lustrous.
Dabur Vatika Select Apple Cider Vinegar shampoo is powered with pure and natural botanicals like Apple Cider vinegar, which helps cleanse scaly buildups to let your scalp breathe free which helps in overall hair health and makes your hair smooth and shiny.
Announcing the launch, Dabur India Ltd. Head-Innovations Mr. Rajat Mathur said: “We are happy to expand our Vatika brand. Dabur Vatika Select is a premium range of shampoos that will take care of all your hair problems giving your hair and scalp complete nourishment. The new Vatika Select range is powered by pure and natural botanicals. With a pleasant-smelling range, the shampoos are enriched with saw palmetto extract, vitamin E and pro-vitamin B5 that helps in scalp nourishment, reduces instances of hair thinning and promotes hair growth. It is enriched with plant-based Actives that help Nourish and Restore Hair Health. It is free from chemicals like Sulphate, Parabens and Silicones, which may harm your hair and scalp’s natural oil balance.”
“Dabur has always bet big on e-commerce as a channel of the future. Our continuous effort has been to give our shoppers something new and exciting. Dabur Vatika Select premium range of shampoos is our latest offering in this endeavour. Each variant of the new range has a unique ingredient that solves specific hair problems. It was a sheer delight to co-create this product along with Flipkart, one of our most strategic partners. Both Dabur and Flipkart team have worked closely to understand the emerging trends in the natural ingredient-based shampoo category to come up with a select range of shampoos. I believe the new range of shampoos will be immensely loved by our shoppers,” said Dabur India Ltd Business Head E-commerce Smerth Khanna.
Nishant Gupta, Senior Director - Beauty, General Merchandise, Home and Furniture, Flipkart further said: “Since last year, Personal Care products have seen a massive increase in every consumers’ routine. There is a growing affinity towards natural products by consumers and we are proud to partner with one of India’s century-old brands - Dabur and co-create this new range. At Flipkart, we take trends, seasonality and demand into consideration when we decide to focus on a product line under this portfolio. While we try to get the vast product range for our customers to choose from, we are also focussed on working towards providing best quality products at the best value.”
Dabur India's FMCG portfolio includes nine brands: Dabur Chyawanprash, Dabur Honey, Dabur Honitus, Dabur Lal Tail and Dabur PudinHara in the Healthcare category; Dabur Amla, Vatika and Dabur Red Paste in the Personal care space; and Réal in the Foods category.