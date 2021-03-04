Dabur launches 'plant based' shampoos under Vatika line

“Dabur has always bet big on e-commerce as a channel of the future. Our continuous effort has been to give our shoppers something new and exciting. Dabur Vatika Select premium range of shampoos is our latest offering in this endeavour. Each variant of the new range has a unique ingredient that solves specific hair problems. It was a sheer delight to co-create this product along with Flipkart, one of our most strategic partners. Both Dabur and Flipkart team have worked closely to understand the emerging trends in the natural ingredient-based shampoo category to come up with a select range of shampoos. I believe the new range of shampoos will be immensely loved by our shoppers,” said Dabur India Ltd Business Head E-commerce Smerth Khanna.