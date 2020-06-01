Dabur reclassifies portfolio; launches 'Immunity Kit'

Pointing out the benefits of each of the products included in the kit, the brand mentions that Dabur Chyawanprash fights illness with the power of double immunity, and builds strength and stamina. Dabur ImuDab, which is an Ayurvedic alternative to antibiotics, prevents infections and sore throat. It also increases body's immunity against infections.

Dabur Stresscom boosts immunity against infections, and relieves anxiety, stress and fatigue. Dabur Honey is a great remedy for cough and cold, and boosts your energy and keeps you active. Honitus and Honitus Hot Sip effectively controls cough and relieves throat irritation. Dabur Giloy ki Ghanvati provides strength to body and lowers body temperature (fever). Dabur Giloy Churna helps purify blood.