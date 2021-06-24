Dabur Red Paste brushes away its outer paper carton

Paper saved by discarding outer cartons will be repurposed to create notebooks for C.R.Y.
Dabur India Ltd is now removing outer paper cartons from its Ayurvedic toothpaste brand Dabur Red Paste. The paper saved by removing the outer cartons would be repurposed to create notebooks for underserved children supported by Child Rights and You (CRY).
In addition, the company is also rolling out an outer paper carton-free low unit price (LUP) pack, specially created for rural markets.
“In a first of its kind step by any Toothpaste brand in the market, we are pleased to announce the launch of our carton-free packs for Dabur Red Paste with a new eco-friendly design,” says Rajeev John, Dabur India Ltd Vice President Marketing-Personal Care.
He went on to add, “This is a pilot initiative being rolled out in Modern Trade outlets, to begin with. Together, this move is expected to result in an annual saving of 150 tons of paper.”
By simply shifting to carton-free toothpaste packs, a family of four can ensure that the carton they would have otherwise discarded, will meet some part of the education material need of underserved children every year. As part of this campaign, Dabur will be donating more than 1.2 lakh notebooks.
The carton-free eco-friendly packaging is being rolled out in key Modern Trade outlets in a joint initiative with Reliance Retail.