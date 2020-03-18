Dabur rides on the surging sanitiser demand; launches 'Dabur Sanitize'

Over a call, Ganapathy Subramaniam, DGM, marketing, Dabur India, confirms that the brand had plans to do a face launch of the product next month. But, given the current scenario (hike in demand due to the spread of COVID-19), the launch was advanced. “The product launch of the sanitiser was already in the pipeline. We had everything in place to launch the product next month, but went ahead and advanced the launch due to the swollen demand for the product.”