Dabur takes another health shot, launches Dabur Vita

Dabur forays into the health food drink category with its new brand Dabur Vita.
Time and again, Indian FMCG brand Dabur has introduced a number of health & food supplements. Recently the brand launched its health food drink called Dabur Vita.
As per the brand, “The drink is packaged with the goodness of 30 plus Ayurvedic boosters and scientifically tested to provide better immunity to kids and promotes their physical and mental health.”
Dabur has also rolled out a mega print campaign for its new offering. The ad announcing the launch of Dabur Vita is featured in major publications.
Shivam Arora, group brand manager, Dabur Chyawanprash and Dabur Vita posted about the same on LinkedIn. His post said, "Glad to announce Dabur's entry into Health Food Drinks category with our new brand - Dabur Vita. Dabur has a strong legacy of introducing number of successful health & food supplements, which have been trusted by generations for decades. Another one such innovation is Dabur Vita which is scientifically proven to help in boosting immunity among kids by stimulating natural killer cells. It also promotes physical growth and brain health."
"Today, we initiated our mega print campaign to promote our new brand & reach our consumers. Text wrap innovations on front pages of top publications announcing the launch of Dabur Vita is another effort from us in our quest to be part of your family's well being journey," the post added.