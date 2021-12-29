Dabur takes another health shot, launches Dabur Vita

Shivam Arora, group brand manager, Dabur Chyawanprash and Dabur Vita posted about the same on LinkedIn. His post said, "Glad to announce Dabur's entry into Health Food Drinks category with our new brand - Dabur Vita. Dabur has a strong legacy of introducing number of successful health & food supplements, which have been trusted by generations for decades. Another one such innovation is Dabur Vita which is scientifically proven to help in boosting immunity among kids by stimulating natural killer cells. It also promotes physical growth and brain health."