Dabur’s Rajat Mathur on plant-based premium shampoo range…



The world hit a pause button with the onset of the pandemic. While the first and most obvious reaction for most people was to adopt practices which would help counter this threat (like healthier choices, immunity builders etc.), this pause also made people look deeper into their overall life and lifestyle choices and how these choices were impacting the planet and thus their lives on the planet. Gen Z leads this thinking as they know they will be inheriting a broken planet, mainly due to the older generations’ choices. And they know that they will have to make different choices if they hope to fix the problem.