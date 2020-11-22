Dabur’s tweet on Keora Water got us scratching our heads

Keora or Kewra is an extract distilled from the pandanus flowers and is very similar to rose water because it’s a transparent liquid. As per Tarla Dalal.com, “It is used to flavour meats, drinks and desserts in India, especially in the northern part and Southeast Asia… It can be combined with other floral waters, such as rose water, and added together on the recipe. It can be used as a health drink.”