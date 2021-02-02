Dainik Bhaskar distributes 82-page 3D newspaper in Rohtak

About the content of the newspaper, Mahesh Kumar, editor - Haryana, said, “We wanted to publish exclusive content, which readers would cherish reading and preserve it as a souvenir for themselves. Our team worked for extended hours to gather the relevant information and capture the photographs to make it visually attractive for the readers. In light of the increasing influence of social media, it is imperative that we provide our readers with something extraordinary to keep them engaged with the newspaper. We focus all our energies keeping our readers in mind.”