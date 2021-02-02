Dainik Bhaskar distributes 82-page 3D newspaper in Rohtak

The special edition was released on the brand's 10th anniversary. It was delivered in a cloth bag with 3D glasses.
On its 10th anniversary, the Dainik Bhaskar Group launched a mega edition of 82 pages in Rohtak - a 3D newspaper with special 3D printed images in 10 pages. The newspaper was distributed with a pair of 3D glasses.
This innovation earned Dainik Bhaskar, Rohtak a place in the Golden Book of World Records for the largest circulation of 3D print newspaper. A special pledge campaign 'No Violence against Women & Saving the Girl Child' was also initiated by the brand. Dainik Bhaskar, Rohtak expects to earn another place in the Golden Book of World Record for the campaign.
Commenting on this initiative, Kewal Sahni, COO – CPH2, said in a press release, “Dainik Bhaskar has always believed in doing something for the betterment of the society. With the launch of this pledge campaign, we at Dainik Bhaskar aim to change the mindset of people towards being more progressive by providing an equal stature of due respect to women and the girl child, and hopefully reducing the biases in families between a boy and a girl.”
Sahni congratulated his team for coming out with a unique thought of printing a special type of newspaper. He also ascertained that his team in Rohtak and Haryana will achieve this benchmark of largest pledge campaign, and also leave a positive impact on the minds of the readers.
Dheeraj Tripathi, business head - Haryana, who was present during the launch ceremony of the 3D printed newspaper, said, “The 10th anniversary was incredibly special for us and also for the readers. Hence, we were contemplating of doing something special which Rohtak (city) has never witnessed. Therefore, we printed exclusive 3D pictorial to give the readers a sheer visual delight.”
About the content of the newspaper, Mahesh Kumar, editor - Haryana, said, “We wanted to publish exclusive content, which readers would cherish reading and preserve it as a souvenir for themselves. Our team worked for extended hours to gather the relevant information and capture the photographs to make it visually attractive for the readers. In light of the increasing influence of social media, it is imperative that we provide our readers with something extraordinary to keep them engaged with the newspaper. We focus all our energies keeping our readers in mind.”