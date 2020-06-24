Ice cream brand out with Chyawanprash flavour, as part of immunity range

M.N Jaganath, co-founder, Dairy Day said, “Dairy Day is known for its innovative and unique flavours and maintaining the highest standards of food safety and hygiene. During this unprecedented time, consumers are seeking out additional measures to build & strengthen their immunity. Our focus is on keeping our customers safe and healthy with our entire range of products. With the introduction of Dairy Day PLUS, we are adding to our existing range these two products with proven immunity boosting ingredients. Since Centuries we have been consuming Haldi (Turmeric) Doodh (Milk) and people have been advised to have a glass of milk after having a spoon of Chyawanprash to build immunity. Now Dairy Day is the first company to introduce these in ice creams, making it convenient for consumers and their families to enjoy tasty ice cream with proven immunity boosting ingredients.”