Dalmia Cement launches new brand - ‘Dalmia Supreme Cement’

Commenting on the launch of the brand Rajiv Prasad, sr. executive director and head sales, Logistics, Technical Services & Marketing, DCBL said, “We are excited to introduce Dalmia Supreme Cement in the eastern market. In line with the company’s customer centric approach, this new offering is to cater to the growing needs of a specialized product for Stronger, Faster and Better construction. With its superior strength and durability, Dalmia Supreme cement is ideal for home construction projects. The new brand is an addition to our existing portfolio of established brands like Dalmia Cement, Dalmia DSP Cement, Konark Cement and Dalmia Infra Pro. "