DaMENSCH forays into Offline Market

Commenting on the launch of the offline presence or some other word covering all channels, Gaurav Pushkar, co-founder, DaMENSCH said: "As a D2C brand we have cracked the formula of creating innovative products, acquiring customers efficiently and retaining them successfully. Today, 50% of our revenue comes from our existing customers and this is a proof of our potential, we want to be where our customers are and hence the launch of the offline channel to offer the consumer omnichannel solution. While we make our presence felt in GT, MT and other Large format stores this year we would also be launching exclusive brand outlets in near future”.