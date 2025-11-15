Danube Properties launches 'SHAHRUKHZ by Danube', a 55-storey commercial tower in Dubai

Danube Properties has launched ‘Shahrukhz by Danube’, a premium 55-storey commercial tower in Dubai, named after Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan. The project is a collaboration between the actor and Rizwan Sajan, founder and chairman of Danube Group, celebrating 33 years of excellence for both icons.

Rising on Sheikh Zayed Road, the tower is designed as a business landmark for "empire builders, innovators, and visionaries." The announcement was made at an event in Mumbai attended by Shah Rukh Khan, Rizwan Sajan, and various industry figures.

Rizwan Sajan, founder and chairman of Danube Group, highlighted the shared history: “Both Shah Rukh Khan and Danube began their journeys 33 years ago... ‘Shahrukhz by Danube’ unites these two stories of humble beginnings and relentless ambition.”

The development spans over 1 million square feet of built-up area and offers a blend of luxury and innovation, with prices starting at $460,000. The business tower will feature over 40 amenities, including a sky pool, a helipad for air taxis, valet services, and exclusive business lounges. Its location provides proximity to landmarks like the Burj Khalifa and Dubai Airport.

Danube is offering its signature 1% monthly payment plan for the project, aiming to make ownership more accessible.

Shah Rukh Khan, speaking at the launch, said: “It is humbling and deeply touching to have a landmark in Dubai carry my name. Dubai has always been a special place for me... SHAHRUKHZ by Danube is a symbol of how far belief and hard work can take you. I’m honoured to be associated with Danube.”