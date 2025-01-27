Danube Properties signs Kartik Aaryan as its brand ambassador

Danube Properties, a real estate developer in Dubai, has announced Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan as its brand ambassador for the next two years. At an event in Mumbai hosted by Maniesh Paul, Danube Properties unveiled its new tagline, "Danube Hai Na".

The company has over 30 years of experience in Dubai’s real estate market. The brand offers a 1% payment plan, fully furnished apartments, and projects with 40+ amenities. Danube has delivered projects ahead of schedule, including GEMZ by Danube, which was completed five months early. Its latest project, Bayz102, includes a flying taxi station.

Speaking at the event, Rizwan Sajan, founder and chairman of Danube Group, expressed his excitement saying,"Kartik Aaryan epitomizes determination and excellence, qualities that resonate deeply with Danube Properties. His widespread appeal and success story make him an ideal representative for our brand. Together, we aim to inspire dreams of homeownership while upholding our legacy of trust and value."

Kartik Aaryan, sharing his enthusiasm, said, "I am delighted to be associated with Danube Properties, a brand that redefines affordable luxury and innovation. Their reputation for delivering world-class homes aligns with my belief in authenticity and excellence. I’m thrilled to embark on this journey with them."