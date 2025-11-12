Advertisment
Marketing News

Dashverse partners with Vigloo to bring Korean microdrama to India

The series, which has crossed 20 million global views, is being introduced in India for the first time, localised with English and Hindi subtitles.

afaqs! news bureau
Korean

Dashverse, India’s AI-powered entertainment company, has partnered with Vigloo, a global leader in Korean microdramas, to bring the viral hit The Bedmate Game: Sharehouse to Indian audiences via its short-form drama app, DashReels.

The move positions DashReels at the forefront of India’s growing “K-Wave” — a trend that has seen a 370% year-on-year surge in Korean content consumption across genres including dramas, K-pop, and digital comics.

“Indian audiences have a massive appetite for Korean content, but they’ve been waiting for it in a format that fits their on-the-go lifestyle,” said Sanidhya Narain, co-founder and CEO, Dashverse. “We are thrilled to partner with a content powerhouse like Vigloo to bridge this gap. This is more than a launch; it’s the start of a new content wave.”

The collaboration adds to DashReels’ growing catalog of over 300 premium titles, including AI-generated originals such as Raftaar. The app recently surpassed 1 billion views and 20 million installs, underscoring the rapid adoption of short-form storytelling in India.

Neil Choi, CEO of Vigloo, said: “The Bedmate Game: Sharehouse has been a global hit, and we see incredible potential for it in India as well. We’re thrilled to enter the market with DashReels, a partner who truly understands the mobile-first audience.”

The full 47-episode series is now streaming on DashReels, available on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

DashReels
