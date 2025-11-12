Dashverse partners with Vigloo to bring Korean microdrama to India

Dashverse, India’s AI-powered entertainment company, has partnered with Vigloo, a global leader in Korean microdramas, to bring the viral hit The Bedmate Game: Sharehouse to Indian audiences via its short-form drama app, DashReels.

Advertisment

The move positions DashReels at the forefront of India’s growing “K-Wave” — a trend that has seen a 370% year-on-year surge in Korean content consumption across genres including dramas, K-pop, and digital comics.

“Indian audiences have a massive appetite for Korean content, but they’ve been waiting for it in a format that fits their on-the-go lifestyle,” said Sanidhya Narain, co-founder and CEO, Dashverse. “We are thrilled to partner with a content powerhouse like Vigloo to bridge this gap. This is more than a launch; it’s the start of a new content wave.”

The collaboration adds to DashReels’ growing catalog of over 300 premium titles, including AI-generated originals such as Raftaar. The app recently surpassed 1 billion views and 20 million installs, underscoring the rapid adoption of short-form storytelling in India.

Neil Choi, CEO of Vigloo, said: “The Bedmate Game: Sharehouse has been a global hit, and we see incredible potential for it in India as well. We’re thrilled to enter the market with DashReels, a partner who truly understands the mobile-first audience.”

The full 47-episode series is now streaming on DashReels, available on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.