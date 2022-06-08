Data Dilemma: what to look at in the times of data abundance?

There are two or three metrics that matter the most. If you're on social media, then the engagement rate on your content - paid or organic. Engagement doesn’t only mean like, share and comments, but also includes view time for the video replays, sales that people do or brand shares, etc. Marketers need to look at it from a weighted average engagement point of view. So, for example, if a food delivery aggregator has a piece of content where it wants more organic reach for the brand, then the highest weight should be on the number of shares for the content.