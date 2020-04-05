Dating while distancing: how e-meeting and wedding services cope…

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, Tinder announced that it would make its Passport feature free. The feature allows an individual to interact with other Tinder users all over the world. “Our hope is that our members can use the Passport feature to transport themselves out of self-quarantine to anywhere in the world. They can check in on folks in their hometown, college town, or sister city, and find those across the world who are going through the same things. And if nothing else, they can learn how to say “hey” in another language,” says the statement. Passport is typically a paid feature for Tinder Plus & Gold subscribers.