DBS Bank India is banking on India’s badminton stars

DBS Bank continues to break boundaries, and its campaigns have been seen as category-defying in the banking industry. For example, the bank introduced an industry-first online mini-series called "DBS Sparks," which is inspired by true stories and follows a group of young bankers as they navigate their work and personal lives. It showcases how these bankers challenge the status quo, go above and beyond to solve their clients' challenges, and genuinely make an impact in DBS' quest to be the best bank for a better world.