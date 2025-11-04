DealShare launches new brand campaign across key markets

DealShare has launched a new brand campaign titled ‘Mehnat Ki Kamayi, Haq Se Bachao’ following the company’s recent relaunch in Jaipur, Lucknow, Kolkata and select NCR pockets including Ghaziabad and Gurugram.

The relaunch marks a shift in the model — from next-day delivery to a two-hour delivery format. The company is positioning itself as a savings-led e-commerce platform aimed at middle India households.

The campaign has been conceptualised by Bates India. The brand film focuses on everyday consumption choices within families and presents saving as a mainstream behaviour rather than a compromise.

The roll-out includes a 45-second master film and shorter edits. The campaign will run across digital, print, outdoor, retail and in-app inventory from November 2025 to January 2026.