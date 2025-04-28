Decathlon partners with Tata CLiQ Fashion

Decathlon, the multi-sports brands, has partnered with Tata CLiQ Fashion to strengthen its e-commerce presence, in alignment with Decathlon’s purpose, ‘Move people through the wonders of sport.’ This partnership will enable greater accessibility to newer geographies across Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, offering customers a seamless online retail shopping experience.

As a fashion-forward platform, Tata CLiQ Fashion offers the latest in fashion and lifestyle, catering to the evolving needs of consumers. The sports and fitness category for the platform is of strategic priority, as it is also an integral part of a consumer’s overall lifestyle. With the launch of Decathlon India, Tata CLiQ Fashion has further strengthened its portfolio by offering the brand’s full range of categories online.

Tata CLiQ Fashion will host Decathlon's diverse product selection, known for its exceptional design sensibilities and unique personalisation catering to all sporting needs. With delivery across 24000+ pin codes in India, Tata CLiQ Fashion expands Decathlon’s reach, making its products & sports more accessible to consumers from metro cities to Tier 1–4 locations. Sports and fitness enthusiasts can now enjoy a hassle-free and immersive online shopping experience by browsing through Decathlon’s extensive portfolio of over 5,000 sports products on the platform.

The portfolio of products includes an athleisure range for men, women, and kids in addition to sports, fitness & outdoor equipment, which spans across running, cycling, football, swimming, trekking, and a myriad of sports at the touch of a screen, making an active lifestyle more achievable than ever before.

Commenting on the announcement, Sankar Chatterjee, CEO at Decathlon India, said, “India's sports landscape is evolving rapidly, with individuals increasingly embracing fitness and an active lifestyle. We believe that sports have the transformative power to make societies healthier and happier and our alliance with Tata CLiQ Fashion is a step in that direction. As a customer-first brand, Decathlon is committed to provide an immersive and elevated omni experience through e-commerce collaborations to engage with a wider audience. Our extensive range of high-quality products ensures that every sport lover, regardless of location or experience level, is equipped with the essential tools to unlock their full potential. By integrating technology and leveraging Tata CLiQ Fashion's customer base, Decathlon is redefining the sports retail experience with greater convenience and inclusivity.”

Sharing his excitement on the launch, Gopal Asthana, CEO, Tata CLiQ, said, “At Tata CLiQ, we are committed to offering a diverse and thoughtfully curated assortment that resonates with the evolving preferences of our consumers. The sports and fitness category on Tata CLiQ Fashion is one of our top-performing categories with a significant contribution of revenue to our overall business. We are elated to expand our portfolio further with the availability of Decathlon’s exceptional quality and vast product range, as it aligns seamlessly with our vision to provide a complete sporting solution for every consumer. Together, we aim to redefine the way the nation shops for sports and fitness essentials, taking a meaningful step toward building a healthier and fitter India.”