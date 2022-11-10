Decoding the right PR exercise for mass layoffs

“We will give 16 weeks of base pay, plus two additional weeks for every year of service, with no cap,” Zuckerberg said in a message to employees. The company will be paying for all remaining paid time off (PTO), and cover the healthcare cost for the laid off employees and their families for six months. Meta will also provide three months of career support with an external vendor, including early access to unpublished job leads to the impacted employees.

