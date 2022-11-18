Deep Tech start-up NeuralGarage raises $1.45 Million in Seed Funding Round led by Exfinity Ventures

"As an investment thesis, Exfinity is looking at Computer Vision + Video to solve a wide range of use cases. We already have made a few investments in this space earlier. Consumption of video content is exploding. Content also transcends all barriers – language, culture, nations etc. Neural Garage has developed a completely different and transformative technology to deliver an unparalleled experience to the viewer with its VisualDub product, hitherto not seen before. The team has a fantastic profile and we are thrilled to partner with them.” Added Shailesh Ghorpade, founding managing partner, Exfinity Ventures.