Deepak Chahar launches his homegrown sports brand DNINE Sports

At DNINE Sports, we are dedicated to enhancing the comfort and performance of cricketers of all ages, said Deepak Chahar, the driving force behind DNINE Sports. Our products are designed to provide a long-term edge, allowing athletes to extend their careers by minimizing the risk of injuries. Each of our products, from the meticulously crafted cricket shoes to our innovative supplements, has undergone rigorous research and development, addressing the dynamic challenges faced on the field. We believe that by offering quality and safety at every step, we empower athletes to play at their best and secure a lasting legacy in the world of sports.