Deepak Chahar launches his homegrown sports brand DNINE Sports

The brand is looking to expand into the sports shoes and clothing market in the near future.
DNINE Sports, a new brand dedicated to enhancing the performance and well-being of athletes, is set to launch in India. With the official launch on September 19th, DNINE Sports aims to bring a new era of excellence to cricket and other sports.
The brand has introduced a range of cutting-edge products designed to meet the unique needs of athletes, including professional cricketers. The brand's founder, Deepak Chahar, is the first international athlete to develop his own cricket shoes, investing over 18 months in research and development to create the perfect cricket shoe. These cricket spikes and rubber studs are set to redefine performance and safety in the sport. DNINE Sports shoes are not only technically superior but also endorsed by international physiotherapists, coaches, and athletes, ensuring they can help reduce injuries and enhance muscle recovery.
One of the brand's flagship products, DNINE WEOLIVE Whey Protein, is set to revolutionize the supplement industry. Packed with 24g of whey protein per serving, along with 4.5g of BCAA, 8.6g of EAA, prebiotics, and digestive enzymes, it's a game-changer for athletes looking to build and recover their muscles. DNINE Health Supplements have undergone rigorous testing by FSSAI, ISO, and GMP, assuring their safety and effectiveness.
At DNINE Sports, we are dedicated to enhancing the comfort and performance of cricketers of all ages, said Deepak Chahar, the driving force behind DNINE Sports. Our products are designed to provide a long-term edge, allowing athletes to extend their careers by minimizing the risk of injuries. Each of our products, from the meticulously crafted cricket shoes to our innovative supplements, has undergone rigorous research and development, addressing the dynamic challenges faced on the field. We believe that by offering quality and safety at every step, we empower athletes to play at their best and secure a lasting legacy in the world of sports.
DNINE Sports isn't just focused on products; the brand also wants to support cricket talent at all levels. In the previous season, DNINE sponsored numerous upcoming first-class cricketers and Indian Premier League players, and the company plans to expand this support in the upcoming season. The broader goal is to make sports more accessible to youngsters in India. Deepak himself understands the importance of proper gear and supplements in preventing injuries and supporting young athletes, having faced career-threatening injuries earlier in his own career.
The brand's distribution channels will be both offline and online, with a strong focus on word-of-mouth marketing. DNINE Sports plans to create awareness through major online platforms, all while maintaining a strong association with cricketers who resonate with the brand's mission.
As part of their expansion plans, DNINE Sports will soon venture into sports clothing and running shoes to cater to a wider audience. Starting September 19th, the products will be available for purchase on their official website https://dninesports.com/ and Amazon, and in sports shops near you.
DNINE Sports wants to be the preferred sports brand for Indians and plans to make a big impact on the Indian sports scene. They are dedicated to providing quality, affordable products and services, and to supporting athletes.