Deepika Padukone to help film & ad creative talent with OnSet program

Deepika Padukone has announced the launch of The OnSet Program, an initiative under her Create With Me platform, aimed at supporting emerging creative talent across Indian film, television and advertising.

The programme has been introduced as a structured on-set opportunity for individuals looking to work across creative and technical departments. It is designed to offer both learning exposure and a platform for participants with prior experience to lead or contribute to live projects.

In its first phase, the programme will include roles across writing, direction, camera, lighting, editing, sound designing, art direction, costume designing, hair styling, make-up artistry and production.

Sharing a video on her Instagram handle, Deepika shares, “This past year, I’ve been feeling very strongly about identifying incredible creative talent from across the country and beyond and giving them a platform to be seen, heard and experienced. I am beyond thrilled to announce the launch of The OnSet Program and truly cannot wait to introduce all of you to the next generation of creative talent”

The initiative has been launched on Padukone’s birthday and is positioned as an extension of her ongoing work around supporting creative storytelling and new voices. Interested applicants can submit their work through the programme’s official website.